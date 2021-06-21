TODAY |

Queen Elizabeth visits set of TV soap 'Coronation Street'

Source:  Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II has visited the set of “Coronation Street” to mark the long-running television soap's 60th birthday.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles, during day five of of the Royal Ascot horserace meeting. Source: Associated Press

The monarch was all smiles as she met Thursday with veteran cast and crew of the show, walked along the storied cobbled street and visited the studio where the interior of the Rovers Return pub is filmed.

It was the second time the queen, 95, has visited Coronation Street — the first time was in the early 1980s, at the show's original studios in Manchester.

She told the cast it was “really marvelous you've been able to carry on" during the pandemic, and took time to chat to backstage staff including writers, camera operators, set designers and sound engineers.

The show, which focuses on the lives of residents of the fictional northern English town of Weatherfield, is the world's longest-running drama series.

Actress Kate Spencer warned the queen the set's cobblestones were hard to walk on in heels, to which the monarch replied: “No, I know. I’ve been told. Probably better not.”

Actor Bill Roache, who has played Ken Barlow for decades since the soap's early days, said the royal visit was a “wonderful bit of icing on the cake.”

“She just smiles. She listens, she always has and she loves to be made to laugh,” Roache said. “I’ve been lucky to meet her quite a few times and she’s always charming, and a laugh is never far away."

Entertainment
Royalty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Breakfast crew in fits of laughter as Indira Stewart photo bombs news bulletin
2
Hamilton mum mistaken for potential burglar by neighbours while driving newborn to sleep
3
Travellers behaving badly in the Cook Islands prompts police warning
4
Barrett reveals friendly-fire at training caused black eyes
5
Jai Arrow dropped from Queensland Origin team for bringing woman back to hotel
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Britney Spears' manager resigns claiming singer intends to retire

Bruce Springsteen's daughter to compete in Tokyo Olympics

Duchess of Cambridge self-isolating after contact with Covid-19 case

Former National MP Paula Bennett to host rebooted TVNZ charades show