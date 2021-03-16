Quarantine exemptions given to Lion King crew upset local entertainment industry

Over 100 people have been given exemptions to enter New Zealand for the stage production of Lion King, upsetting the local entertainment industry here.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Disney production has been a big hit, already seen by 100 million people worldwide.

“Our cast alone represents 16 different nationalities,” Lion King producer Michael Cassels told Breakfast.

“There are over 100 people that it takes to deliver this show on stage and behind the scenes,” he said.

They were allowed in under the "other critical worker" category - the same as The Wiggles.

But these exemptions are causing frustration for people who haven't been able to reunite with their families, as well as the industries who say they desperately need migrant workers, and Kiwis who are struggling to book managed isolation facility spots.

It’s also upset local productions here who say allowing an international production to come into New Zealand, and bring their crew, means people here will miss out.

The Jersey Boys crew have spent hours rehearsing for their upcoming shows. It’s producer Terry O’Connor says he feels for the performers who have had a tough run with Covid-19.

He told 1 NEWS it’s not right the Government are investing in overseas productions.

“Surely we should be looking after New Zealanders first. Let's bring Lion King here, but let’s wait until our borders are open,” O’Connor said.

The Government says 6,500 exemptions have been approved since the system was set up, but only a limited number have been for entertainers.

“The overwhelming majority of people who have been granted border exemptions have been for the likes of research, technology, and primary industries,” said Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi.