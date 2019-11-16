Qantas issues denial of 'racist' treatment of will.i.am, as star doubles down on accusations

Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am has accused a Qantas flight attendant of being "racist" and "beyond rude" to him during a flight from Brisbane to Sydney.

The rapper was met by police at Sydney Airport yesterday after he clashed with the flight attendant, who he claims was "overly aggressive" to him because he couldn't hear her through his noise-cancelling headphones.

"I'm sorry to say me and my group have experienced they (sic) worse service due to a overly aggressive flight attendant... I don't want to believe she racist. But she has clearly aimed all her frustrations only at the people of colour," he tweeted.



In subsequent tweets, the rapper used the hashtag #racistflightattendant, named the woman and shared an image of her and an Australian Federal Police officer.



".@Qantas Your #RacistFlightattendant was beyond rude & took it to the next level by calling the police on me. thank god the other passengers testified that SHE was out of Control the police finally let me go. Imagine if the police were as aggressive as (the flight attendant)," he wrote.

Others on board the flight took to Twitter to corroborate the rapper's account.



But Qantas "completely reject" the allegation that the incident had anything to do with race.



"There was a misunderstanding on board, which seems to have been exacerbated by will.i.am wearing noise cancelling headphones and not being able to hear instructions from crew," a spokesman said in a statement.



"We'll be following up with will.i.am and wish him well for the rest of the tour."

