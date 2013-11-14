 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


'I put positive people around me' - Mariah Carey 'optimistic' about mental health battle

share

Source:

Bang Showbiz

Mariah Carey has given her fans an update on her mental health and insists she is overcoming her bipolar II diagnosis by having an "optimistic" outlook.

Mariah Carey

Source: Bang Showbiz

The Hero hitmaker revealed in April that she is living with bipolar II and is taking medication and having therapy to alleviate the condition, which affects her mood, her sleep pattern and her day-to-day life.

Mariah has assured her fans she is doing well and will not let the bouts of depression dominate her life.

In an interview on UK TV show 'Lorraine' - on which she announced three UK shows as part of her European Christmas tour - she shared: "The thing that some people don't realise, before all this started, we are all just people.

"Everybody has their own stuff that they deal with, grew up dealing with, just any type of adversity that you have to overcome. We all go through things and that's part of life. The main thing is to stay hopeful and optimistic, I think."

Mariah Carey

Source: Bang Showbiz

Mariah - who has seven-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon - was overwhelmed by all the support she received from her fans all over the world when she took the brave decision to go public with her bipolar, 17 years after she was first diagnosed.

In her interview with PEOPLE in which she told the world she was living with the condition, Mariah admitted she had been living in "denial and isolation" before going public.

She said: "I didn't want to believe it. I was so terrified of losing everything I convinced myself the only way to deal with this was to not deal with this. Until recently I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me.

"It was too heavy a burden to carry and I simply couldn't do that anymore. I sought and received treatment, I put positive people around me and I got back to doing what I love - writing songs and making music."

Related

Music

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:41
1
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Jacinda Ardern releases additional details surrounding upcoming birth of child

2
Lotto Powerball (file picture).

Hamilton man buys Lotto ticket 'on a whim' while taking kids for haircut and strikes $9.3m jackpot

01:17
3
Graham Dillon killed his son Bradyn after threatening him for months over things like lying and stealing lollies.

'Vicious and cowardly predator' shopped online & watched porn after bashing son, 9, to death

00:14
4
Strong southerlies are to buffet the country, bringing snow and low temperatures.

Grab the coat! Bitterly cold southerly due tomorrow will bring snow and strong winds

01:30
5
SBW filmed himself serenading medical staff after his knee surgery last week - and all his teammates saw it.

Watch: 'Getting stuck into him!' - SBW on receiving end of All Blacks teammates' 'good banter' after his hospital bed singing video

00:27
Officials warned the public to stay away from the plume because it can irritate skin and eyes and make it difficult to breathe.

Watch: Massive clouds of steam form mesmerising sight, as lava strikes ocean off Hawaii

Officials warned the public to stay away from the plume because it can make it difficult to breathe.

01:30
SBW filmed himself serenading medical staff after his knee surgery last week - and all his teammates saw it.

Watch: 'Getting stuck into him!' - SBW on receiving end of All Blacks teammates' 'good banter' after his hospital bed singing video

Williams filmed himself serenading medical staff after his knee surgery - all his teammates saw it.

'Beyond dangerous' - Two motorcyclists speed away from cops at more than 300 km/h near Upper Hutt

Police say they spotted two Japanese sports bikes travelling on SH2 at 247 km/h before they accelerated away, on Saturday.

00:22
Tarawhiti Civil Defence says although conditions eased overnight, a weather watch remains in place.

'An absolute weather bomb' - Severe flooding shuts 61 bridges across Tolaga Bay

Authorities are on alert for more heavy rain and flooding in an already-sodden area.

00:14
Strong southerlies are to buffet the country, bringing snow and low temperatures.

Grab the coat! Bitterly cold southerly due tomorrow will bring snow and strong winds

Snow could fall as low as 200m in some places, and there are several road snowfall warnings in place.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 