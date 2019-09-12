TODAY |

Punk pioneer Iggy Pop talks retirement plans; finally ruling out stage dives at 72

1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment
Music
North America

American rock legend Iggy Pop has no plans to retire anytime soon - but he has ruled out any more stage dives.

The 72-year-old "Godfather of Punk" has released a new album, Free, which he says is a little more reflective on life.

"Did 12 gigs this year and I didn't stage dive," he told the BBC. "I work the front, you know? I get touchy-feely, but I haven't been diving, no. I shouldn't. I’m not totally daft."

The former Stooges frontman is into his eighth decade of creating music, and says he still has more to give.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 72-year-old has just released a new album called Free. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment
Music
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:17
Watch: Kiwi firefighters honour fallen colleagues with haka at 9/11 commemoration
2
Air NZ trying to trademark Kia Ora logo 'offensive to many Māori'
3
The Front Row: The 'BS call' thrown at the All Blacks and RWC pool predictions
4
Six All Blacks, including Ngani Laumape and Owen Franks, make RWC 'Snub XV' squad
5
Pair of plumbers on a mission to inspire Kiwi kids to take up trade careers
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Backstreet Boys leak date of Auckland concert

01:28

Donald Trump to push for nationwide ban on sweet vaping flavours
01:53

Up-and-coming Christchurch rock band's latest album takes Kiwis back to 1960s

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau calls general election