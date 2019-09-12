Punk pioneer Iggy Pop talks retirement plans; finally ruling out stage dives at 72

American rock legend Iggy Pop has no plans to retire anytime soon - but he has ruled out any more stage dives. The 72-year-old "Godfather of Punk" has released a new album, Free, which he says is a little more reflective on life.

"Did 12 gigs this year and I didn't stage dive," he told the BBC. "I work the front, you know? I get touchy-feely, but I haven't been diving, no. I shouldn't. I’m not totally daft."



The former Stooges frontman is into his eighth decade of creating music, and says he still has more to give.