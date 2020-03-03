Public Enemy kicks out Flavor Flav after dispute over Bernie Sanders campaign performance

Public Enemy has abruptly fired founding member Flavor Flav following a public spat over the rap group's plan to perform at a campaign event for US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

Chuck D, left, and Flavor Flav of Public Enemy performing together in 2015. Source: Associated Press

Public Enemy "will be moving forward without Flavor Flav", the band said in a brief statement today.

"We thank him for his years of service and wish him well."

The dispute kicked off when Flavor Flav and his attorney sent a cease-and-desist letter to Sanders' campaign over the weekend, arguing that a concert yesterday and campaign rally in Los Angeles by Public Enemy Radio had used Flavor Flav's "unauthorised likeness, image, and trademarked clock".

"While Chuck is certainly free to express his political view as he sees fit — his voice alone does not speak for Public Enemy," the letter states.

"There is no Public Enemy without Flavor Flav."

In the band's statement, the group said Public Enemy Radio — a Chuck D-led offshoot featuring DJ Lord, Jahi, and the S1Ws — would continue to perform and will release an album in April.

Chuck D over the weekend wrote on Twitter that his dispute with Flavor Flav stretched deep into the past and "my last straw was long ago."