TODAY |

Public Enemy kicks out Flavor Flav after dispute over Bernie Sanders campaign performance

Source:  Associated Press

Public Enemy has abruptly fired founding member Flavor Flav following a public spat over the rap group's plan to perform at a campaign event for US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

Chuck D, left, and Flavor Flav of Public Enemy performing together in 2015. Source: Associated Press

Public Enemy "will be moving forward without Flavor Flav", the band said in a brief statement today.

"We thank him for his years of service and wish him well."

The dispute kicked off when Flavor Flav and his attorney sent a cease-and-desist letter to Sanders' campaign over the weekend, arguing that a concert yesterday and campaign rally in Los Angeles by Public Enemy Radio had used Flavor Flav's "unauthorised likeness, image, and trademarked clock".

"While Chuck is certainly free to express his political view as he sees fit — his voice alone does not speak for Public Enemy," the letter states. 

"There is no Public Enemy without Flavor Flav."

In the band's statement, the group said Public Enemy Radio — a Chuck D-led offshoot featuring DJ Lord, Jahi, and the S1Ws — would continue to perform and will release an album in April.

Chuck D over the weekend wrote on Twitter that his dispute with Flavor Flav stretched deep into the past and "my last straw was long ago."

Flavor Flav recently sued Chuck D, alleging he hasn’t received a royalty check for their music, live shows or merchandise in several years.

Entertainment
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Three men arrested following assault and attempted burglary in Christchurch
2
ANZ ordered to pay customers extra $29.4 million after interest calculation botch-up
3
Virat Kohli bristles at NZ reporter’s allegations about his poor on-field behaviour
4
Ex-Hurricanes lock Sam Lousi facing lengthy ban after throwing two punches in moment of madness
5
New details of White Island recovery mission shed light on special forces team's bravery
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Taylor Swift tackles manspreading, public urination in self-directed The Man music video

Sir Rod Stewart announced third New Zealand show, this time hitting the South Island
09:03

Award-winning comedian Ben Elton announces first New Zealand tour in 14 years

Best-selling adventure novelist Clive Cussler dies at 88