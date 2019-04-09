TODAY |

Prosecutors seek one month jail sentence for Felicity Huffman over role in college admissions scandal

Associated Press
Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman to a month in jail for her role in the sweeping college admissions bribery scandal.

US Attorney Andrew Lelling's office recommended in filings today in Boston federal court that Huffman spend 30 days in jail because she acted "out of a sense of entitlement, or at least moral cluelessness."

Huffman's lawyers argued she should get a year of probation, 250 hours of community service and a NZ$31,000 fine instead.

Huffman and her husband, actor William H. Macy, also wrote letters seeking leniency.

Huffman pleaded guilty in May to fraud charges for paying an admissions consultant NZ$23,000 to have a proctor correct her daughter's SAT exam answers.

Huffman is scheduled to be sentenced September 13 in Boston federal court.

The Desperate Housewives star said she felt “deep regret and shame” over her actions. Source: Breakfast
