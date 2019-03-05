Promoter who helped get Prodigy to NZ where Keith Flint played final show says singer was 'cool, humble guy'

A promoter who helped get Prodigy to play Auckland, where Keith Flint played his final show, says the singer was a "very cool, humble guy".

Flint was found dead today at his home near London, aged 49.

Prodigy co-founder Liam Howlett said in an Instagram post that Flint killed himself over the weekend.

"I'm shell shocked ... confused and heart broken," he wrote.

Mitch Lowe, the director of Audiology Touring in Tauranga, one of the groups that got together to bring The Prodigy to Auckland’s Trusts Arena early last month, talked to 1 NEWS about the tragic news.

"It was a massive shock to us, to our entire office. It really hits home when you recently host an artist you know, and you bring them here and you meet them in person," Mr Lowe said.

Contrary to his wild stage persona, Mr Lowe said that Flint was totally different offstage.

"I had this idea of what he would be like in person because of his high energy and intensity on stage and he was actually a very cool calm and collected humble guy.

"Just a true artist and anyone will tell you the same thing."

His company jumped at the chance to bring the band back to Kiwi shores where they have played many times before.

"It was a show that we had to do, it was an emotional investment into just one of the greatest bands that led the way and that created a lot of opportunity for us," he said.

Now, after Flint's death the band's final show featuring the frontman is even more poignant.

