Production on Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7 halted after positive Covid-19 test

Source:  Associated Press

Paramount Pictures today temporarily shut down production on the British set of Tom Cruise's seventh Mission: Impossible film after a person tested positive for coronavirus.

Cruise reportedly saw two staff standing too close to one another, breaking Covid-19 guidelines in England. Source: Breakfast

"We have temporarily halted production on Mission: Impossible 7 until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing,'' a Paramount spokesperson said in a statement. "We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation.''

The company provided no further details.

In December, Cruise launched an expletive-laden rant at colleagues on the Mission: Impossible set, after he reportedly spotted two crew members violating social distancing rules. In audio released by the Sun tabloid, Cruise can be heard warning that anyone caught not following the rules to stay at least 2 metres away from others will be fired.

The film, which paused production for months early last year along with the rest of the film industry when the coronavirus pandemic took hold, is scheduled to be released in 2022.

