Production of film starring Benedict Cumberbatch to resume in NZ

Production will resume next week for Kiwi director Jane Campion's upcoming film The Power of the Dog after filming for film and television was halted around the world amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Benedict Cumberbatch poses for a photo in Beverly Hills, Calif. Source: Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Production will recommence on Monday in New Zealand, the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) and the New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC) announced in a press release this afternoon.



The film went on hiatus after the country moved to Alert Level 4 in March 25.

The Power of the Dog (2021), written and directed by Campion, will star Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Thomasin McKenzie and Peter Carroll.

The film follows wealthy Montana brothers Phil (Cumberbatch) and George Burbank (Plemons), joint owners of the largest ranch in the Montana valley. When George secretly marries local widow Rose (Dunst), a shocked and angry Phil wages a sadistic, relentless war to destroy her, using her son Peter as a pawn.

An official co-production with Australia, The Power of the Dog will be released on Netflix and in cinemas next year.