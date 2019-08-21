Producers announce title for 25th James Bond film

The 25th James Bond movie has a title: No Time to Die.

Producers announced the moniker today for the film that has long been referred to simply as Bond 25.

No Time to Die returns Daniel Craig to the role of 007. Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw and Ralph Fiennes return as cast members. Rami Malek plays the villain.

No Time to Die, directed by Cary Fukunaga, is to be released in the UK on April 3, 2020, and in the United States on April 8.