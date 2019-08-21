TODAY |

Producers announce title for 25th James Bond film

Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
Movies

The 25th James Bond movie has a title: No Time to Die.

Producers announced the moniker today for the film that has long been referred to simply as Bond 25.

No Time to Die returns Daniel Craig to the role of 007. Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw and Ralph Fiennes return as cast members. Rami Malek plays the villain.

No Time to Die, directed by Cary Fukunaga, is to be released in the UK on April 3, 2020, and in the United States on April 8.

A few setbacks have marked the production. An explosion during shooting at Pinewood Studios in June injured a crew member and damaged the sound stage. Craig hurt his foot in May while performing a stunt in Jamaica that required minor ankle surgery.

Daniel Craig poses for photographers during the photo call of the 25th James Bond film, No time to Die, in Oracabessa, Jamaica. Source: Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
Movies
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:34
The All Blacks great speaks with Seven Sharp about the movie, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10.
Dan Carter reveals what 'really tested' his friendship with Richie McCaw
2
Gang members make up almost 40 percent of New Zealand's prison population.
Ngawha Prison inmates denied water, forced to relieve selves in exercise yard, Ngāpuhi elder alleges
3
Auckland University associate professor Suresh Muthukumaraswamy spoke to Breakfast about the upcoming trial.
World-first LSD microdosing study set to be carried out in New Zealand
4
Father 'empty' after daughter, nine, mauled to death by neighbour's pit bulls in US
5
Carolyn Robinson spoke with Burnett, who played Nick Harrison on Shortland Street.
Karl Burnett explains why he 'had to leave' Celebrity Treasure Island
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
04:27

Watch: Hilary Barry meets Blenheim cop who almost won Miss Universe NZ

02:20
Actress Sharon Tate was among the seven killed by the cult leader’s followers.

Quentin Tarantino's film based on Manson murders receives high praise

Ned Flanders-themed comedy metalcore band, Okilly Dokilly, announces NZ shows

Who Framed Roger Rabbit animator Richard Williams dies at 86