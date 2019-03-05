TODAY |

The Prodigy frontman Keith Flint dies, aged 49

Associated Press
Topics
Entertainment
UK and Europe
Music

Keith Flint, the fiery frontman of British dance-electronic band The Prodigy, was found dead today at his home near London, the band said. He was 49.

Prodigy co-founder Liam Howlett said in an Instagram post that Flint killed himself over the weekend.

"I'm shell shocked ... confused and heart broken," he wrote.

Police confirmed that the body of a 49-year-old man had been found at a home in Brook Hill, northeast of London. They said the death was being treated as non-suspicious and a file would be sent to the coroner — standard practice in cases of violent or unexplained deaths.

Flint was the stage persona of the band, whose 1990s hits Firestarter and Breathe were an incendiary fusion of techno, breakbeat and acid house music.

He was renowned for his manic stage energy and distinctive look: black eyeliner and hair spiked into two horns.

"A true pioneer, innovator and legend," the band said in a statement confirming his death. "He will be forever missed."

The Prodigy sold 30 million records, helping to take rave music from an insular community of party-goers to an international audience.

They had seven No. 1 albums in Britain, most recently with No Tourists in 2018. The Prodigy played a one-off show at Auckland's Trust Arena last month as part of their No Tourists tour.

The band attracted criticism for the 1997 single Smack My Bitch Up, and the accompanying sex- and drug-fueled video. The National Organization for Women accused the song of encouraging violence against women, and it was banned by the BBC.

The band denied misogyny, pointing out that the song's protagonist is revealed in the video to be a woman.

Born Keith Charles Flint on September 17, 1969 in east London, he moved to east of the city to Braintree, Essex as a child, where he met Howlett at a nightclub.

The Prodigy was formed in the early 1990s, with Howlett as producer and Flint originally employed as a dancer before becoming singer and the onstage focal point.

The band's rise coincided with soul-searching in Britain over electronic dance music and its related drug culture, and the Prodigy became known as much for its anti-establishment stance as for its songs. The band members were vocal critics of the UK's Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, which banned the raves popularized in the late-1980s during the so-called Second Summer of Love.

Electronic duo the Chemical Brothers tweeted that Flint "as an amazing front man, a true original and he will be missed."

Source: TVNZ

Grime musician Dizzee Rascal said he had opened for The Prodigy in 2009, "and he was one of the nicest people I've met and always was every time I met him, the whole band were. When it comes to stage few people can carry a show like him I'm proud to say I've seen it for myself."

The band visited New Zealand last month for a one-off show. Source: Breakfast
Topics
Entertainment
UK and Europe
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:55
Publicist Arnold Robinson said that Perry died Monday after suffering a massive stroke.
Luke Perry, who starred in Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale, has died at 52
2
attends the 'RAMPAGE' European Premiere on Wednesday 11th April 2018, held at CINEWORLD, Leicester Square London, ENGLAND. BANG MEDIA INTERNATIONAL FAMOUS PICTURES 28 HOLMES ROAD LONDON NW5 3AB UNITED KINGDOM tel +44 (0) 02 7485 1005 email: pictures@famous.uk.com
Dwayne Johnson tells his dad to pick any house he wants
3
Nate Miller died at his forestry job near Tologa Bay last month, leaving a grieving family to deal with their loss.
'How many more Māori men ain't gonna come home?' Gisborne man's whānau take emotional trip to scene of his forestry death
4
It’s been happening around the world, and New Zealand students are no exception.
Minister supports student strike against climate change inaction during school time
5
Queensland dad pleads guilty to manslaughter of toddler after years of lies about his whereabouts
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
01:26
Thousands of people gathered in Ivrea in northern Italy for the battle today.

Watch: Annual Battle of the Oranges kicks off in small Italian town
Nicole Hanselmann

Women's race at prestigious cycling event forced to stop after breakaway leader almost caught up to men
attends the 'RAMPAGE' European Premiere on Wednesday 11th April 2018, held at CINEWORLD, Leicester Square London, ENGLAND. BANG MEDIA INTERNATIONAL FAMOUS PICTURES 28 HOLMES ROAD LONDON NW5 3AB UNITED KINGDOM tel +44 (0) 02 7485 1005 email: pictures@famous.uk.com

Dwayne Johnson tells his dad to pick any house he wants
00:51
When a reporter challenged Klopp's tactics and subs from the 0-0 game with Everton, the manager didn't hold back.

'We don't play Playstation!' Jurgen Klopp has mini meltdown at reporter after Liverpool's goalless draw