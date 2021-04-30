Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas launch fundraiser for India's Covid-19 crisis

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have set up a fundraiser to help raise money for India amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas.

The White Tiger actress – who was born in Jamshedpur, India – and her husband have teamed up with GiveIndia to organise a fundraiser for the country, as it is currently battling “the world’s worst Covid crisis”.

In a message posted to Instagram, Priyanka said: "India, my home, is suffering the world's worst Covid crisis, and we all need to help!

"People are dying in record numbers. There is illness everywhere, and it's only continuing to spread and kill at great speed and scale.

"I have set up a fundraiser with GiveIndia, the largest organisation on the ground in India providing Covid relief. Whatever you can spare, truly makes a difference.”

As of this morning, the fundraiser has collected more than $290,000 of its $1 million goal after more than 5700 people stepped up to donate to the cause.

Money raised from the fundraiser will go toward furthering India's oxygen supply, providing life-saving equipment, setting up Covid care centres, and providing vaccinations and testing.

Priyanka and Nick, 28, also appeared in videos posted to the fundraiser's website in which they spoke about India's rising Covid-19 numbers, hospitalisations, and deaths, as well as its dwindling supplies.

The 38-year-old actress said: "Over the past month, we have seen the sudden rise and ravaging effects of Covid-19 as it's blazed an unrelenting path across India. Even as the medics learn more about the virus, the threat continues to loom.

“We're appealing to you all to contribute to the healthcare system, which is at a breaking point right now. It's a humble request. Please contribute to our fundraiser on GiveIndia. Because unless everyone is safe, no one is safe."

While Nick said the situation is “staggering”, adding that "so much is needed right now to stop the spread of this dreaded disease”.