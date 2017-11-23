 

Prison, gangs, drugs - Seven Sharp meets the intrepid Ross Kemp

Seven Sharp

The former East Enders actor has built a career as an investigative journalist who is prepared to put himself in dangerous situations.
00:29
1
The men made a video diary as they camped out on top of their stricken ute in a remote part of Western Australia.

Watch: 'Surrounded by crocodiles last night' – Aussie mates stranded in mud for four nights on fishing trip


00:30
2
Australia's spin bowler Lyon made a key play, running out England's batsman Vince in the 60th over in Brisbane.

Pinpoint! Nathan Lyon runs out England batsman with sensational piece of fielding

02:31
3
Police are calling it a "particularly nasty and aggressive robbery" which has left staff traumatised.

Video: Do you know these thugs? Police appeal to public after terrifying aggravated robbery of Tauranga tavern

04:02
4
He said the numbers will be more significant as the months unfold.

Peters has 'no doubts' immigration will decrease despite minor drop in first month of new government

00:56
5
Normally leading from the front on the field, Sio Siua Taukeiaho froze for a while before taking the leap off the Sky Tower in Auckland.

'But I'm scared!' Tonga's RLWC prop freezes and stalls before completing Sky Jump

03:52
It's been two months since the Maori Party lost its place in Parliament, a time of reflection for leader Mr Flavell.

Watch: 'Sorrow, anger, aroha' - Te Ururoa Flavell on Maori Party's election defeat

He says someone should have written a manual about life after Parliament because it's been a huge adjustment for him.

04:09
The Riverside Tavern was left without a connection for five days, and Chorus says it should have done better.

'It's an iron curtain' - Auckland tavern left frustrated by Chorus' lack of customer service

The Riverhead Tavern was left without internet for five days.

02:02

Compromise option costing around $140 million chosen for Auckland's new America's Cup base

A cluster of bases across Wynyard, Halsey and Hobson wharves could be established, but there won't be a major extension.


01:01
Inspector Hurimoana Dennis says the only thing he did wrong was be a proud Maori officer.

Watch: 'Absolutely humiliating' – cop found not guilty of unlawfully detaining teen speaks out

00:34
Bilingual Anthony Hudson was in complete control at this morning's press conference in Wellington.

Anthony Hudson steps down as All Whites head coach - 'I've enjoyed every second'

Hudson's contract expired after the team lost 2-0 to Peru in their World Cup qualifier in Lima.


 
