Princess Diana’s brother blasts Netflix's The Crown

Princess Diana’s brother has blasted Netflix's The Crown for it's fictional depiction of his late sister.

The scene of Princess Diana, Prince Charles and baby Prince William in The Crown. Source: Supplied

Earl Spencer says he refused producers permission to film at his family's Althorp estate in Northamptonshire because he believes the show is riddled with inaccurate and misleading information.

Speaking on Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh, he explained: "There is a bit [of unease]. Actually, The Crown asked if they could film at Althorp and I said obviously not.

"The worry for me is that people see a show like that and they forget that it is fiction. They assume, especially foreigners. I find Americans tell me they have watched The Crown as if they have taken a history lesson. Well, they haven’t."

When asked how accurate The Crown is, he replied: "It is very hard, there is a lot of conjecture and a lot of invention, isn’t there? You can hang it on fact but the bits in between are not fact."

And Spencer still feels a "duty" to stand up for Diana - who died in a Paris car crash in 1997 - and protect her legacy.

He said: "I feel it is my duty to stand up for her when I can. She left me for instance as guardian of her sons etc, so I feel there was a trust passed on.