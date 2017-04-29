Prince's ashes to be displayed at his estate to mark fifth anniversary of his death

Prince’s ashes will be displayed at his Paisley Park estate to mark the fifth anniversary of his passing.

A pair of record labels announced on Friday that a remastered edition of Prince’s landmark 1984 album Purple Rain will be released on June 23. Source: AP Photo/Liu Heung Shing

The Purple Rain hitmaker passed away in April 2016 following an accidental fentanyl overdose, and it has now been confirmed that his ashes will be put on display in the atrium of the Minnesota compound where he lived next month to mark five years since his death.

Paisley Park officials have announced the estate – which opened as a museum following the iconic musician’s passing – will allow 1,400 people inside the compound for a 30-minute visit to the atrium on April 21, with a total of 20 people visiting in any one of 70 time slots.

In a statement on the Paisley Park website, the museum’s executive director Alan Seiffert said: “Prince’s passing remains incomprehensible to all of us.

"We celebrate his life and legacy every day at Paisley Park, a place that Prince wanted to share with the world. So, on this day especially, we acknowledge the incredible force and inspiration Prince is in people’s lives and open up our doors for them to pay their respects.”

No regular tours of the museum will be given on the day, and those who wish to visit to see Prince’s ashes will have to book a slot in advance on the museum’s website.