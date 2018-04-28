 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Prince William among Celebrity Dad of the Year nominees

share

Source:

Bang Showbiz

Prince William has been nominated for Celebrity Dad of the Year alongside the likes of Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Anthony Joshua, Rio Ferdinand, Simon Thomas, Tyson Fury and Liam Payne.

Europe Correspondent Joy Reid looks at the history behind the Prince Louis' name.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Duke of Cambridge became a father for the third time when his wife Duchess Catherine gave birth to their son, Louis, four weeks ago, and William is now in with a chance of winning the prestigious UK prize.

But the duke - who also has kids Prince George, four, and three-year-old Princess Charlotte with Catherine - will face stiff competition from the likes of X Factor boss Simon Cowell, who is a father to four-year-old son Eric.

The music mogul will no doubt be hoping to beat his pal and fellow Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams to the award, especially after the comedian - who has son, Alfred, five, with ex Lara Stone - revealed earlier this week he once joked that Simon's son "needs plastic surgery".

Simon will also be up against his former X Factor co-judge Cheryl's boyfriend Liam Payne, who shot to fame on the talent show and is a dad to the couple's 14-month-old son Bear.

A number of sports stars past and present have also received nods.

Boxers Anthony Joshua - who has a two-year-old son Joseph - and Tyson Fury, who has four kids, Valencia, Prince John James, Venezuela and Prince Tyson Fury II, will do battle against retired footballer Rio Ferdinand, who has a hat-trick of children, Lorenz, 11, Tate, nine, and Tia, seven.

After victory over Joseph Parker, Joshua is one belt away from unifying the heavyweight division.

Source: 1 NEWS

He sadly lost his wife Rebecca Ellison to breast cancer aged 34 in 2015, and TV presenter Simon Thomas tragically became a single parent to eight-year-old son Ethan last year after his wife Ellen Thomas died aged 40, just three days after she was diagnosed with blood cancer.

Simon completes the nominees list along with reality TV star Josh Patterson - who has 11-month-old daughter India with Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead - and YouTuber Mark Hoyle.

Related

UK and Europe

Royalty

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:26
1
Tiahleigh Palmer was allegedly murdered by her foster father to cover up an incestuous relationship with his teenage son.

'You murdered this defenceless child ' - Aussie foster dad jailed at least 20 years for murdering Kiwi mum's 12-year-old daughter

01:53
2
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest weather update.

Check your forecast: Thunderstorms, large hail and powerful winds set to batter much of the North Island this afternoon

00:13
3
Mike Roach might want to reflect on his choice of words after this incident with Tatiana Suarez.

Watch: Photographer under fire for making sleazy comment towards female UFC fighter during shoot

01:58
4

Most read story: Heartbroken Canterbury farmers desperate to stop 'horrendous' killing of 90 pregnant cows, on same day Govt decides on M bovis plan

01:58
5

Canterbury farmer's 90 pregnant cows spared from being slaughtered until Tuesday, day after Govt decides on M bovis plan


02:26
Tiahleigh Palmer was allegedly murdered by her foster father to cover up an incestuous relationship with his teenage son.

'You murdered this defenceless child ' - Aussie foster dad jailed at least 20 years for murdering Kiwi mum's 12-year-old daughter

Rick Thorburn murdered Tiahleigh Palmer after learning his son Trent had been having sex with her and she may have been pregnant.

01:53
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest weather update.

Check your forecast: Thunderstorms, large hail and powerful winds set to batter much of the North Island this afternoon

The worst of the storms are expecting to come in from the west.

01:58

Canterbury farmer's 90 pregnant cows spared from being slaughtered until Tuesday, day after Govt decides on M bovis plan

The family has been overwhelmed with support from all round New Zealand since they voiced their emotional concerns about the "barbaric" process last night.

NZ visas for Chinese bank's clients fast-tracked

Immigration New Zealand introduced a streamlined visa process for the bank's private banking or prestigious wealth management customers.

01:15
Dozens of woman have accused the Hollywood producer of sexual assault.

Harvey Weinstein, accused of sexual assault, facing arrest in New York

Movie stars and employees of his company have described a decadeslong history by Weinstein of sexually abusing and assaulting them and then paying or coercing them to stay silent.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 