Prince Harry, Meghan sign exclusive deal with Spotify to produce podcasts

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expanding their empire after signing an exclusive deal with streaming giant Spotify.

The exclusive multi-year partnership will see the royal couple produce and host their own podcasts, starting with a holiday special that will be released this month.

Named Archewell Audio, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will produce programming that uplifts and entertains audiences around the world, adding the spotlight on diverse perspectives and voices.

"With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important to do so because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded how interconnected we all are," the couple said in a joint statement.

"What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect one another without distraction."

The deal is the latest move by Harry and Meghan to make a living outside of the royal family.

The couple moved to Southern California with their infant son Archie after stepping back from royal duties in January.