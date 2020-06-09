TODAY |

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sign Netflix deal to produce films, TV series

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have signed a deal with Netflix to produce films and TV series.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Source: Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will make scripted programmes, documentaries and children’s programs, according the New York Times.

The couple have a yet-to-be-named production company and signed a multi-year deal. The pair will focus on creating content that informs and gives hope.

"Our lives, both independent of each other and as a couple, have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection," the UK royals said today in a statement.

"Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope."

