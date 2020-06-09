Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sign Netflix deal to produce films, TV series

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have signed a deal with Netflix to produce films and TV series.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will make scripted programmes, documentaries and children’s programs, according the New York Times.
The couple have a yet-to-be-named production company and signed a multi-year deal. The pair will focus on creating content that informs and gives hope.
"Our lives, both independent of each other and as a couple, have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection," the UK royals said today in a statement.
"Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope."