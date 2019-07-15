Prince Harry, Meghan attend Lion King premiere in London

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the opening of the new Hollywood film The Lion King, in London today.



The royal couple arrived walking to the tune of Can You Feel The Love Tonight.

Music and film stars also arrived at the opening, including Elton John, Donald Glover, Seth Rogen and Florence Kasumba.

Speaking at the film's opening, actor Seth Rogen said he was looking forward to meeting Britain's royal family and that it would be a "very interesting, unique experience."



Rogen voices the part of Pumbaa, the warthog.