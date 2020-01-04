Prince Harry doesn't want children to experience same 'pain and suffering' as him

Prince Harry doesn’t want to pass on his “pain and suffering” to his children.

The Duke of Sussex has two-year-old son Archie – as well as a baby girl on the way – with his wife, Meghan, and has said he wants to make sure he “breaks the cycle” by not putting the same pressures on his children that he faced when he was young.

Harry suggested his father, Prince Charles, may have passed down some “pain or suffering” to him following the death of Princess Diana in 1997, and said he wants to make a conscious effort not to do the same to his own children.

Speaking during an appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, he said: "There is no blame. I don't think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody.

"But certainly when it comes to parenting, if I've experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I'm going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don't pass it on, basically.

"It's a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway so we as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say 'you know what, that happened to me, I'm going to make sure that doesn't happen to you'."

The comments come after Harry claimed during his tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey that his father stopped returning his calls after he and Meghan – who was known as Meghan Markle before her wedding – decided to step down as senior royals.

Harry also said there was “a lot of hurt” between himself and the Prince of Wales.