TODAY |

Prince Harry and James Corden 'loved filming Carpool Karaoke'

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Prince Harry and James Corden had "a great time" filming 'Carpool Karaoke' together.

Source: 1 NEWS

The 36-year-old royal and James, 42, were recently spotted filming together on-board a double-decker bus, and the long-time friends loved spending time together as the bus made its way around Hollywood.

A source told People: "They taped a Covid-appropriate segment of 'Carpool Karaoke' on the double decker.

"They have been friends for years and had a great time. A lot of joking around and laughter."

James took the opportunity to introduce Harry - who moved to California last year - to some of his favourite landmarks.

The insider shared: "They toured Hollywood and James showed Harry some special landmarks. They also chatted about Harry's life in the US and his focus now."

James was among the star-studded guest list for Harry's wedding to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in May 2018.

Entertainment
North America
