Prince George and Princess Charlotte steal the show at charity polo match (more adorable pics inside)

Prince George and Princess Charlotte stole the show as dad Prince William took part in a charity polo game yesterday.

Prince George of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at the Beaufort Polo Club on June 10, 2018 in Gloucester, England. Source: Getty

The Royal siblings were pictured frolicking on the green grass on the sidelines of the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy in Gloucester, UK as their delighted looking mum Kate Middleton watched on.

George, four, and Charlotte, three, were pictured playing with a giant slinky and attempting to pull off headstands during the charity match.

They didn't seem particularly interested in the on-field action, content to make their own fun instead.

The Duchess of Cambridge also seemed taken with their antics, smiling with joy as her kids ran a muck.

