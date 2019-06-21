TODAY |

Prince Charles pays visit to Bond 25 movie set

Associated Press
Prince Charles visited Pinewood Studios in Iver, UK, home to the set of Bond 25, the upcoming film in the James Bond franchise.

The Prince, an Aston Martin lover, got up close and personal with vintage Bond vehicles used in Bond 25 before meeting with Daniel Craig, star of the film.

His Royal Highness also visited some of the film's production members, as well as Naomie Harris and Ralph Fiennes, Craig's co-stars in the movie. Harris even showed the Prince a sneak peek of some of the footage.

Bond 25 is expected to be released in 2020.

The British royal stopped by the set of the upcoming James Bond film in Iver, UK. Source: Associated Press
