'Pretty rich coming from you' – Piers Morgan lays into Meghan Markle's half-sister for saying her and father are victims of the 'vulture' media

UK TV personality Piers Morgan didn't hold back when he interviewed Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha Grant on Good Morning Britain today, accusing her of playing the victim and saying she has treated her sister "in a shabby way".

Samantha Grant was on Good Morning Britain defending Thomas Markle's decision to sell staged photos to paparazzi ahead of Royal wedding.
Source: ITV

Samantha appeared on the show to defend herself and Markle's father Thomas, against claims he was trying to profit off the wedding by staging paparazzi photos for large sums of money only days out from the Royal wedding.

She also appeared to blame the media for causing Thomas to have a heart attack which has been claimed as the reason he won't be attending the wedding to walk Meghan down the aisle.

"He was living a very quiet peaceful life, not as a recluse," she said of Thomas, who lives in Mexico. "He wanted peace and quiet. He was avoiding the media. He hadn't spoken with the press and was doing just that.

"But when he called me panicking on the freeway because he's in a dangerous situation, being followed by seven or eight cars…I think there have been examples in history of how dangerous that can be. He can't go anywhere without being followed, and really, it's quite atrocious and intrusive—and I think it's highly unethical." 

Host Piers Morgan wasn't buying her story though and went on the offensive against Samantha.

"You say this is all the media's fault, that he's not coming to the wedding because of this, because the media have been treating him in a shabby way.

"Many of our viewers may have watched your activities in a year and half and think that you have treated your sister, Meghan, in a shabby way," Piers said referencing the fact Samantha is penning a book about Meghan called The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister.

He also pointed out the fact she had called Meghan "narcissistic" and "selfish" in the past.

Samantha argued back that "I think lot of what you're reading is from tabloids, which are wholly inaccurate."

Piers then went on to say that after all she has said "it's pretty rich coming from you" to blame media vultures for causing hardship to her family.

The Royal wedding will be live on TVNZ1 from 9pm on Saturday night.

