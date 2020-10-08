TODAY |

Premiere in the air: Air NZ flight screening first showing of Six60 film

Fancy taking a plane ride with your favourite band?

Tickets are on sale for the Kiwi band's film premiere in the air. Source: 1 NEWS

Tickets are now on sale for Air New Zealand's world premiere in the air with Kiwi band Six60.

A dedicated Auckland to Dunedin flight will showcase the band's new film, Six60: Till the Lights Go Out, and passengers will get the chance to rub shoulders with the group who will also be travelling on the flight.

"As a nation we're so proud of Six60 and the phenomenal success they've achieved on the global stage, so we’re really excited to be able to offer this experience for New Zealand fans," Air New Zealand’s General Manager Brand and Marketing Jeremy O’Brien said.

"We wanted to put on this special service to Dunedin – the place where it all began for Six60 – as a way of saying thank you to our customers for their support this year.

"It's fantastic to be able to host the premiere and help celebrate the band's incredible success with Kiwis."

O'Brien also said because the package was a one-way ticket to the southern city, he hoped passengers would stay a night or two and support local tourism.

Tickets are priced from $159.

The plane takes off on Saturday 14 November.

