Pregnancy forcing Clooneys to rein in danger travel: 'Amal will no longer go to Iraq'

George and Amal Clooney have "decided to be much more responsible" after finding out they are expecting twins.

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin

The couple used to enjoy the "pretty exciting side" of going somewhere no reporter had ever been before but are avoiding this risky travel now Amal is pregnant.

"We decided to be much more responsible, to avoid the danger. I will not go to South Sudan anymore and in the Congo, Amal will no longer go to Iraq and she will avoid places where she knows she is not welcome," George said.

"Before, I did not care, I would even say that there was a pretty exciting side to going where no reporter had ever been. We have the chance to live between three countries: Italy, America and England."

And the couple will choose somewhere to settle once their twins reach school age but will move around with their schedules in the meantime.

He told Paris Match magazine: "[When they go to school, we'll] choose where to settle. In the meantime, we will continue to move according to our respective schedules. People think we're never together, but we have not been separated for more than a week."

Meanwhile, George previously opened up about how he thinks parenthood will "be an adventure".

George and Amal Clooney

He said: "We are really happy and really excited. It's going to be an adventure. We've sort of embraced it all with arms wide open."

And the Monument's Men star's friends were "very supportive" when they found out the news, despite giving him a hard time at first.

"My favourite part is, you know, all my friends who are my age, and I have many of them, they're already done. Their kids are all grown up and away to college and they are laughing.

"We went out to dinner the other night, and it's a table of eight guys and all their kids are away in college, and we are sitting there and they were all being very supportive, 'Everything is going to be great, you're going to love it.' Then it got really quiet, and they all just started making baby crying and the whole table just busted up laughing."

