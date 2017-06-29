 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Entertainment


Is a potato top pie really a pie? Kiwi baker has the definitive answer

share

Source:

Breakfast

Some Kiwis, including TVNZ 1 Breakfast host Hilary Barry, claim the lack of pastry on a potato top pie means it is more of a flan.

Tim Aspinall, NZ Pie Award chief judge, gives his verdict. 

Some Kiwis, including Hilary Barry, claim the lack of pastry on top means it is more of a flan.
Source: Breakfast

Related

Food and Drink

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:35
1
The Breakfast presenter has made sure three Lions fans had an extra memorable trip to New Zealand

Watch: 'Thank you for being so hospitable' - Kind-hearted Hilary Barry comes to aid of freezing Lions fans

00:58
2
Steve Hansen believes Laumape will bring huge impact off the bench when injected into the match in Wellington on Saturday.

Ngani Laumape named on the bench for All Blacks, Waisake Naholo gets call-up into starting XV to face Lions

00:56
3
Southern Steel captain Wendy Frew has a winner's medal to go with her wonderful children.

Netball star's kids steal the show at ANZ Premiership final with adorable centre court appearance

00:12
4
He was reported overdue from a climbing trip just before 4pm yesterday.

Missing climber found dead on Mt Taranaki

03:01
5
Rugby fans are paying four times more than usual, and must stay three nights.

'There are two sides to this' - Kiwis divided on expensive Wellington carpark caravan stay for Lions fans

03:01
Rugby fans are paying four times more than usual, and must stay three nights.

'There are two sides to this' - Kiwis divided on expensive Wellington carpark caravan stay for Lions fans

The council is charging $130 a night.


04:19
Ross Bell says a new approach to drugs in New Zealand is desperately needed.

'Let's be prepared to drag our old drug laws into the 21st century' - NZ Drug Foundation urging Parliament to update laws

The current laws haven't changed in 40 years.


06:17
Nic Marsh's parents say they understand how his death occurred but want compulsory cameras.

Parents of man shot dead by police forgive them - but want body cameras on armed cops

Marg and Nelson Marshall understand why police shot their son Nick five times - but want future armed incidents recorded.

Are you well prepared for the bite of NZ's breathtaking playground?

Entrance fee likely for famous Tongariro Alpine Crossing once local iwi settles with Crown

Ngati Tuwharetoa say better management is needed of the wildly popular Tongariro National Park.


00:12
The Highlanders centre appears alongside the likes of Caroline Wozniacki in ESPN The Magazine's annual Body Issue.

Video: Ex-All Blacks centre Malakai Fekitoa goes naked for daring ESPN Body Issue

It's Malakai Fekitoa like you've never seen him before.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ