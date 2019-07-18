TODAY |

Porirua dad pleads with parents not to ruin his Lion King experience by taking kids along

1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment
Wellington
Movies

A Porirua dad has started an online discussion after pleading with other parents not to take their kids to The Lion King.

Hikawera Ferris made the plea on Facebook as he didn’t want any rambunctious youths spoiling his viewing experience.

The original Lion King movie, released in 1994, is one of Mr Ferris' all-time favourite films and he was excited to go and see the remake released this week.

This love for the Disney classic is what prompted him to ask other Porirua parents not to take their kids along to the cinema at night so he could enjoy it in peace.

"It's the holidays, so take them during the day so us adults can enjoy," Mr Ferris wrote on Facebook.

Appearing on Seven Sharp last night, Mr Ferris further explained his position.

"I grew up watching The Lion King and I didn't want anything ruining that moment.

"You go to the movies and kids often play up in there. It's the worst!"

Mr Ferris' stance means it might be a while before his four-year-old son gets a chance to see the movie.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Hikawera Ferris didn’t want any rambunctious youths spoiling his viewing experience. Source: Seven Sharp
More From
Entertainment
Wellington
Movies
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:57
Seven Sharp visited our national carrier to get all the details.
Air NZ recruiting for travel enthusiasts' dream summer job - are you keen?
2
The number of people getting benefits has shot up dramatically in the last year.
Number of Kiwis getting benefits has risen dramatically, Govt figures show
3
The defender leaves Chelsea after one season for Bavaria.
Football Ferns captain Ali Riley joins German mega-club Bayern Munich
4
The star New Zealand shooter had the chance to snatch a draw after a brilliant comeback from the Ferns but she missed the shot.
Folau misses last-second shot as Silver Ferns lose one-goal thriller to Australia at Netball World Cup
5
Singh came off the bench at halftime for Bayern's first team.
Kiwi footballer Sarpreet Singh makes debut with Bayern Munich first team against Arsenal
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
View from Mount Victoria into the bay of Wellington (capital city of New Zealand)

Wellington's Mt Victoria Tunnel reopens after crash causes rush-hour congestion

Paul McCartney to write adaptation of It's a Wonderful Life for stage musical
00:48
The actor’s accuser chose not to answer when pressed on whether he knew altering evidence is a crime.

Prosecutors drop groping case against Kevin Spacey

Game of Thrones reigns Emmys with record 32 nominations