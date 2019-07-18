Porirua dad pleads with parents not to ruin his Lion King experience by taking kids along

A Porirua dad has started an online discussion after pleading with other parents not to take their kids to The Lion King.

Hikawera Ferris made the plea on Facebook as he didn’t want any rambunctious youths spoiling his viewing experience.

The original Lion King movie, released in 1994, is one of Mr Ferris' all-time favourite films and he was excited to go and see the remake released this week.

This love for the Disney classic is what prompted him to ask other Porirua parents not to take their kids along to the cinema at night so he could enjoy it in peace.

"It's the holidays, so take them during the day so us adults can enjoy," Mr Ferris wrote on Facebook.

Appearing on Seven Sharp last night, Mr Ferris further explained his position.

"I grew up watching The Lion King and I didn't want anything ruining that moment.

"You go to the movies and kids often play up in there. It's the worst!"