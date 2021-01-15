Popstars Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez to perform at US President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration

Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem at Joe Biden's inauguration and Jennifer Lopez will give a musical performance on the West Front of the US Capitol when Biden is sworn in as the nation's 46th president next Thursday.

Lady Gaga performs during a drive-in rally for then-Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (file photo). Source: Associated Press

The announcement of their participation comes one day after word that Tom Hanks will host a 90-minute primetime TV special celebrating Biden's inauguration.

Other performers include Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and Ant Clemons.

At the swearing-in ceremony, the Rev. Leo O’Donovan, a former Georgetown University president, will give the invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance will be led by Andrea Hall, a firefighter from Georgia.