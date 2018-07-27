Pop star Demi Lovato vows to keep fighting addiction after overdose

Sir Patrick Stewart has announced he will return to the bridge, reprising his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in a new CBS 'Star Trek' series.

Star Trek, the long-running and immensely popular science fiction franchise created by Gene Roddenberry, debuted in 1966 and has included several movies as well as television series.

Sir Patrick, 78, was renowned for his role the Star Trek: The Next Generation, and he has not played a part in a Star Trek production since 2002's 'Star Trek: Nemesis'.

He this morning tweeted that he was delighted to be reprising the role.

"I will always be very proud to have been a part of Star Trek: The Next Generation, but when we wrapped that final movie in the spring of 2002, I truly felt my time with Star Trek had run its natural course," he wrote.

"It is, therefore, an unexpected bu delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and the explore new dimensions within him ... seeking out new life for him, when I though that life was over.

"During these past years, it has been humbling to hear stories about how The Next Generation brought people comfort, saw them through difficult periods in their lives or how the example of Jean-Luc inspired so many to follow in his footstep, pursuing science, exploration and leadership.

"I feel I'm ready to return to him for the same reason - to research and experience what comforting and reforming light he might shine on these often very dark times.

"I look forward to working with our brilliant creative team as we endeavor to bring a fresh, unexpected and pertinent story to life once more."

According to a tweet from the official Star Trek account, the new series, which will screen on CBS' All Access network, "tells the story of the next chapter in Picard's life", and says it will be set 20 years after the events of 'Star Trek: Nemesis'.