Pop star Demi Lovato vows to keep fighting addiction after overdose

Associated Press
In her first public comments since an overdose put her into the hospital, singer Demi Lovato says she remains committed to overcoming addiction.

"I will keep fighting," Lovato wrote in a post on Instagram today.

She also thanked her fans, family, team and staff at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles. She reportedly overdosed on drugs at her Hollywood Hills home on July 24.

She said she's learned that the illness of addiction doesn't fade and is something she "must continue to overcome," and needs time to heal and focus on her sobriety and recovery.

The singer-actress has spoken about her struggles with an eating disorder, self-mutilation, and drugs and alcohol. She has become a role model for young women and men who have faced their own issues.

Fire officials have released redacted audio of a 911 call after what was a reported overdose suffered by singer Demi Lovato.
Demi Lovato. Source: Associated Press
Toto, best known for their smash hit Africa will tour New Zealand early next year, playing four shows.

The American band will be supported by Auckland rockers Dragon, known mostly for the hit April Sun In Cuba.

Mount Maunganui's ASB Bay Park will host the first show on Wednesday, January 9 before the tour heads to Napier's Church Road venue the next day.

On Friday night, the show will be at New Plymouth's Bowl of Brooklands, and the bands will then take a night off, returning for the final show on January 13 at Christchurch's Hagley Park.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday, ranging in price from $59 to $209, and are available from Ticetek and TSB Showplace box office.

TOUR

Wednesday, January 9 – ASB Bay Park, Mount Maunganui
Thursday, January 10 – Church Road, Napier
Friday, January 11 – TSB Bowl Of Brooklands, New Plymouth
Sunday, January 13 – Hagley Park, Christchurch

80s rockers Dragon and Toto will team up for a New Zealand tour early next year.
80s rockers Dragon and Toto will team up for a New Zealand tour early next year. Source: 1 NEWS graphic
1 NEWS
Sir Patrick Stewart has announced he will return to the bridge, reprising his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in a new CBS 'Star Trek' series.

Star Trek, the long-running and immensely popular science fiction franchise created by Gene Roddenberry, debuted in 1966 and has included several movies as well as television series.

Sir Patrick, 78, was renowned for his role the Star Trek: The Next Generation, and he has not played a part in a Star Trek production since 2002's 'Star Trek: Nemesis'.

He this morning tweeted that he was delighted to be reprising the role.

"I will always be very proud to have been a part of Star Trek: The Next Generation, but when we wrapped that final movie in the spring of 2002, I truly felt my time with Star Trek had run its natural course," he wrote.

"It is, therefore, an unexpected bu delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and the explore new dimensions within him ... seeking out new life for him, when I though that life was over.

"During these past years, it has been humbling to hear stories about how The Next Generation brought people comfort, saw them through difficult periods in their lives or how the example of Jean-Luc inspired so many to follow in his footstep, pursuing science, exploration and leadership.

"I feel I'm ready to return to him for the same reason - to research and experience what comforting and reforming light he might shine on these often very dark times.

"I look forward to working with our brilliant creative team as we endeavor to bring a fresh, unexpected and pertinent story to life once more."

According to a tweet from the official Star Trek account, the new series, which will screen on CBS' All Access network, "tells the story of the next chapter in Picard's life", and says it will be set 20 years after the events of 'Star Trek: Nemesis'.

There is currently no timeline for when the series will be completed.

Sir Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation
Sir Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation. Source: CBS
