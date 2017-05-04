 

Poor old Brad Pitt just can't win, can he?

Tim Wilson 

Seven Sharp Reporter

Brad gets one with nature - so Seven Sharp's Tim Wilson finds a trend that touches New Zealand.
Source: Seven Sharp

Tim Wilson

Media

00:30
1
She was joined by Princes Philip, Charles, William and Harry, as well as Camilla and Catherine.

'You could safely assume the Queen and Prince Philip are not dead', Buckingham Palace says amid reports of 'emergency meeting'

2
Wellington

Wellington named world's most liveable city in global survey

00:43
3
The two fatalities of the crash on SH1 at Bankside were the occupants of the campervan.

Two dead after tourist campervan crosses centre line on Canterbury road and hits ute coming other way

16:17
4
The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.

Exclusive with Lorde: Superstar opens up on NZ, her new album and 'being as true to myself as I can because I know I'm quite strange'

00:59
5
The Marlborough farmers bravely released the two frightened animals who desperately trying to get free from the fence.

Watch: Brave NZ farmers' very tricky rescue of two frightened stags trapped together on wire fence

16:17
01:55
00:50
