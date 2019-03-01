TODAY |

Police in US say man broke into Eminem's home, wanted to 'kill him'

Source:  Associated Press

A man who broke into Eminem's suburban Detroit home in April told the rapper that "he was there to kill him," a police officer testified today.

Eminem. Source: Getty

A judge found enough evidence to send Matthew Hughes to trial on charges of home invasion and malicious destruction of property.

Hughes wasn't armed when he was discovered in Eminem's home in Clinton Township, Michigan. Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, was sleeping and thought the man was his nephew.

"When Mr. Mathers asked him why he was there, he was told by Mr. Hughes that he was there to kill him," Officer Adam Hackstock told Judge Jacob Femminineo Jr.

Eminem escorted Hughes out of the house, Hackstock testified.

"In my opinion, I think there's some sort of mental issues involved here," defence attorney Paul Glanda said outside court, referring to Hughes.

Eminem didn't attend the court hearing.

Entertainment
North America
Crime and Justice
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:32
Church leaders at centre of Mt Roskill Covid-19 sub-cluster warned they could be charged if meetings continue
2
Person killed, another injured following fiery three-vehicle crash in New Plymouth
3
Four new Covid-19 cases recorded in New Zealand today
4
Seven Sharp launches biggest competition yet thanks to Volkswagen
5
Investigation launched after crowd watches person get shot in torso in Palmerston North
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Mike Pence and top Trump officials to attend event hosted by QAnon backers

Former Sydney floor trader apologises to victims of his 1970s bank robberies

Drug testing expert and former drug squad cop says Government's drug driving bill is 'over-ambitious'

Police investigating possible corruption at Rimutaka Prison