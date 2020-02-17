PM reveals meeting with Sir Elton John before concert last night - 'We didn't duet'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern met Sir Elton John last night before his concert - discussing politics and her daughter Neve, but said "you could tell he wasn’t feeling well".

Sir Elton apologised to fans at last night's Auckland show after he was taken off stage before his concert ended. He mentioned at the start of his show that he had been diagnosed with "walking pneumonia".

Ms Ardern said their five-minute meeting was prior to the show beginning.

"We didn’t sing a duet, we talked like normal people," she joked.

"He was busy preparing for his show. It was incredibly kind of him to give some time like that given he obviously felt incredibly unwell," Ms Ardern said.

"You could tell he wasn’t feeling well and he said he wasn't feeling well. I think you could see that on the stage last night, which is a credit to his commitment to his fans."

Her message to him today was "get well soon".

"The fact he spent roughly two hours on a stage giving such a huge performance was incredible and very generous."