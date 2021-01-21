TODAY |

PM expects 'practical solution' to be found over The Wiggles tour

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
The Prime Minister says she expects a "practical solution" would be found over The Wiggles' managed isolation issues, which placed their upcoming Fruit Salad tour in jeopardy.

However, it came alongside a stern warning for promoters.

"I do understand that now we're in the position a number of families, through no fault of their own, having purchased tickets and we need to find a practical solution," Jacinda Ardern told media today from Nelson. 

"That would be my expectation, that a practical solution be found."

When asked by a reporter if there would be "wiggle-room for The Wiggles", Ardern said again her view was that there would "surely" be a practical solution. 

She said she did want to see the economic benefits from a concert tour around New Zealand, but had a "strong warning" to promoters of events. 

"Make sure you've booked your quarantine before you promote your dates. Do not promote an event until you have everything in place.| 

Yesterday evening, National's Simon Bridges tweeted that he drafted a letter "to the powers (at) be" over The Wiggles being unable to secure managed isolation slots for their tour. 

"I ended disclosing 'a conflict in that my two older children have grown up adoring the Wiggles and my youngest child, aged three, is obsessed by them and may well go to their Tauranga concert if it happens'."

Border exemptions were granted on December 24 for the group under the 'other critical worker' category, a month after sales had begun.

When asked this morning if the group had managed to secure isolation slots and if the tour would go ahead, 1 NEWS received a comment from promoters Live Nation New Zealand saying they were "working closely with the relevant authorities on the logistics for The Wiggles Tour, and we’re looking forward to welcoming them to New Zealand".

On November 26, 2020, the Australian children’s entertainers started selling tickets to over 20 concerts around New Zealand, starting mid-March 2021.

