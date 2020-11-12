TODAY |

PlayStation, Xbox launch new consoles as Covid-19 lockdowns boost global sales

Source:  1 NEWS

Video game sales have skyrocketed during the Covid-19 pandemic and now two gaming giants are releasing their latest offering.

Sony is set to launch its PlayStation 5 and Microsoft is unveiling the new Xbox. Source: BBC

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launched yesterday, while the PlayStation 5 was released today.

It's been years since Microsoft and Sony have launched a new console.

With the Covid-19 pandemic scuppering in-person connections and lockdowns in place in regions around the world, online video games have allowed people to feel connected.

One survey found 39 per cent of people said games made them feel less anxious or isolated, while 50 per cent said it made them feel happier, the BBC reports.

In New Zealand, both consoles were launched with a celebration.

Last night Auckland's Sky Tower lit up blue with the PlayStation controller logos, meanwhile a light show promoted the Xbox Series X on Lake Wakatipu. 

