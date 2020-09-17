PlayStation 5 pre-orders sell out around New Zealand after release details revealed

Preorders for the hotly anticipated PlayStation 5 have already sold out at major retailers around New Zealand.

An image of the next generation of PlayStation consoles - the PS5 - and related accessories. Source: Supplied

It comes just hours after the release date and price for the new gaming console were released today.

Online retailer Mighty Ape warned it had "extremely limited stock" when it made the PS5 available to order at 9.45am.

By 5pm, both the digital edition and the core version of the console had been removed from its website.

EB Games New Zealand sold out of pre-orders within three hours of announcing the PlayStation 5 for sale.

JB HiFi also sold out of its launch stock quickly, while Noel Leeming has sold out of the digital edition but continues to sell the full version.

EB Games and JB HiFi are continuing to sell pre-orders for the next shipment, estimated to arrive later this year.

The Warehouse still appears to be selling the devices for launch day.

The console releases on November 12 for a recommended retail price of $820 for the full edition, and $650 for a smaller digital edition which can't play physical game discs.

Its main competitor, the Xbox Series X, releases on November 10 - however pre-orders don't open in New Zealand until Tuesday, September 22.