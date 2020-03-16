Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow gets married

Brittany Snow has tied the knot with Tyler Stanaland.

Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow. Source: Bang Showbiz

The 34-year-old actress and the real estate agent - who got engaged in February 2019 - said their her vows in front of 120 of the couple's close friends and family at an intimate outdoor ceremony in Malibu, California, on Sunday.

The Knot reports that the 'Pitch Perfect' star's pet pooch Billie also accompanied the bride down the aisle.

Brittany and Tyler are yet to comment on their nuptials or share pictures from their big day online.

Prior to the ceremony, Brittany refused to spill many details on her wedding, though she said her gown is "timeless".

She teased: "Timeless is always the best idea for weddings, because if you make it too specific to a time, you're going to look back in 30 years and be like, 'Wow, that was really in 2020.'"

The 'Almost Family' star announced their engagement by posting snaps of the couple cuddled up together and a picture of her ring on Instagram.

She captioned the post: "A couple weeks ago, I said "YES" about a million times to the man of my wildest & most beautiful dreams. After celebrating with friends and family, we wanted to let a few more friends (you guys) know... this happened. I'm still pinching myself and thanking my lucky stars for the truest feeling I've ever felt. Thank you @tylerstanaland for the happiest day of my life & for not proposing in this creepy empty restaurant. (sic)"

Tyler posted similar pictures on his own account, where he described himself as "so lucky" to have found a partner in Brittany.

He wrote: "A few weeks ago, I asked @brittanysnow one of the most important questions I may ever ask. Forever? Luckily she said yes and we've spent the last little while celebrating the old fashioned way, together and with close friends and family. I don't know how I got so lucky and I don't know that I really understood what love is until you. Everything changed when we met. You are the most beautiful, intelligent, thoughtful, caring, incredible human and I couldn't be more excited to do life with you. Here's to forever and making our wildest dreams come true. Love you to the moon and back. (sic)"

The newlyweds met through mutual friends and Tyler previously admitted the 'Hairspray' star was his "unattainable crush".

He said: "I knew of Britt for obvious reasons.

"But Britt was my unattainable crush forever.