Pioneering te reo metal band say they're 'fighting for everyone who has been ripped off by colonial governments'

Alien Weaponry, the pioneering Te Reo Māori metal band, has told US filmmakers they “are fighting for everyone who has been ripped off by colonial governments”.

Pioneering te reo metal band Alien Weaponry have been the subject of a new short documentary.
MEL Films

The short documentary, Māori Metal, produced by MEL Films, tells the story of the Waipu three-piece, which is made up of the de Jong brothers and 15-year-old bassist Ethan Trembath.

Lewis de Jong, who is 15, is the lead singer and guitarist, while his 17-year-old brother Henry plays drums.

Henry explains in the documentary that his father was passionate about their Māori heritage and ensured his sons grew up learning about it.

“When we were younger, we’d go on road trips with mum and dad and dad used to be constantly pointing out landmarks and stuff and saying ‘hey boys, you know what battle happened here?’ and or course we wouldn’t know, so he’d go on to explain the story,” Henry said.

“Not a lot of kids have had a father who pretty much knows everything about their genealogy all the way down to our ancestors who landed here thousands of years ago.”

Henry explained the decision to incorporate their language into their music while adding that the aggressiveness of both the haka and metal make them a good fit.

Alien Weaponry's new music video for their song Kai Tangata explores a brutal part of Aotearoa's history.
1 NEWS

“Our dad is very connected with our Māori side of the family, because me and Lewis grew up speaking Māori, we decided it would be a good idea to incorporate that into our music.”

The short documentary also covers the band as they travel with their parents to open for Prophets of Rage in Auckland.

Along the way they receive some advice from hip hop royalty in James Bomb, a founding member of Public Enemy.

“As you guys get bigger, always remember where you came from, that’ll keep you grounded,” he says to the group at the Auckland show.

The full documentary can be watched here.

Alien Weaponry won both of the competitions within the same weekend.
1 NEWS

