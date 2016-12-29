Pink welcomes baby boy to the world

Pink and Carey Hart have welcomed their second child.

Singer Pink gives birth to a baby boy a day after Christmas. Source: Instagram/Pink

The 'Just Give Me A Reason' hitmaker took to Instagram to share the first picture of her little boy - Jameson Moon Hart - who arrived on Boxing Day.

Captioning the photo on the social media site, she wrote: "Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16."

The 37-year-old singer - who also has daughter Willow, five, with Carey - posted a picture of him with their little boy, writing: "I love my baby daddy."