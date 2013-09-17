Pink postpones fourth Aussie show after being released from hospital

Pop superstar Pink has postponed a fourth show in Sydney but is promising to be back on stage this Saturday following a stomach bug.
The American singer was admitted to hospital on Monday night with a gastric virus, having earlier been treated for dehydration.
In a post on Instagram today, she confirmed her next show will be on Saturday.
"I was discharged from hospital last night, and am following doctors orders of liquids and rest.
"A lot of you know how physical my shows are, and that I don’t just stand in front a microphone and sing.
I flip, dance, fly, harness, silk, and scream my way through a total shit show of awesomeness (no pun intended). Therefore, I need to be physically healthy and well in order to perform this show. I think all of you deserve the full show and me at my best.
"Our next show will be Saturday, and until then I will be drinking green tea, and spending time with my kids," part of the post reads.
Pink last toured Australia in 2013 when she performed 46 shows as part of her Truth About Love world tour.
She's due to kick of her New Zealand shows at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday September 1.
This will be followed by performances at Auckland's Spark Arena on September 4, 5, 7, 8, 10 and 11.