Pink postpones fourth Aussie show after being released from hospital

Pop superstar Pink has postponed a fourth show in Sydney but is promising to be back on stage this Saturday following a stomach bug.

The American singer was admitted to hospital on Monday night with a gastric virus, having earlier been treated for dehydration.

In a post on Instagram today, she confirmed her next show will be on Saturday.

"I was discharged from hospital last night, and am following doctors orders of liquids and rest. 

"A lot of you know how physical my shows are, and that I don’t just stand in front a microphone and sing.

I flip, dance, fly, harness, silk, and scream my way through a total shit show of awesomeness (no pun intended). Therefore, I need to be physically healthy and well in order to perform this show. I think all of you deserve the full show and me at my best.

 "Our next show will be Saturday, and until then I will be drinking green tea, and spending time with my kids," part of the post reads.

Pink last toured Australia in 2013 when she performed 46 shows as part of her Truth About Love world tour.

She's due to kick of her New Zealand shows at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday September 1.

This will be followed by performances at Auckland's Spark Arena on September 4, 5, 7, 8, 10 and 11.

Matthew Perry has undergone emergency surgery on his bowel after it recently ruptured.

The Friends star was rushed into a hospital in Los Angeles, California, "recently" in order to have an emergency operation to fix his gastrointestinal perforation, which causes severe abdominal pain and tenderness and can be fatal.

The actor is now resting up in private while he heals from the intense abdominal surgery.

His representative told E! News: "Matthew recently underwent surgery in a Los Angeles hospital to repair a gastrointestinal perforation. He is grateful for the concern and asks for continued privacy as he heals."

A ruptured bowel occurs when a hole develops in the lining of the gastrointestinal tract - including the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, and large intestine - and can be caused by illnesses such as Crohn's disease, colitis and appendicitis.

Although it is usually repairable, doctors have to work fast to prevent the contents of the gastrointestinal from spilling out into the stomach and causing an infection.

Once an infection develops, it can lead to sepsis and ultimately cause death.

Details on Matthew's surgery are not known but he has been very open in the past about his struggles with alcohol abuse, which can contribute to digestive health issue.

The 48-year-old actor completed a 48-day programme in rehab for Vicodin addiction in 1997 after he turned to the drug to stop him from "drinking as much" as he was.

In 2001, he checked back into a rehab facility to recover from his use of Vicodin, methadone, amphetamines, and alcohol.

He said previously: "I've had a lot of ups and downs in my life and a lot of wonderful accolades but the best thing about me is that if an alcoholic comes up to me and says, 'Will you help me stop drinking?' I will say, 'Yes. I know how to do that.' "

Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of not paying enough child support

Angelina Jolie has accused Brad Pitt of not paying enough child support in a new court filing, after it was previously reported they are "not even close" to finalising their divorce.

The former couple - who have children Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and nine-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox together - split in 2016, but are still at loggerheads in court over their divorce filing.

Angelina is now alleging her former partner has paid "no meaningful child support" since their split almost two years ago.

Angelina's attorney Samantha Bley DeJean stated in papers filed today that Pitt has a duty to pay child support. As of present, [Pitt] has paid no meaningful child support since separation.

"Given the informal arrangements around the payment of the children's expenses have not been regularly sustained by [Pitt] for over a year and a half, [Jolie] intends to file an RFO [request for a court order] for the establishment of a retroactive child support order."

But a source with knowledge of the case has claimed the court filing by the 43-year-old Maleficent actress was done in order to get their marriage "dissolved" quickly.

The insider told People magazine: "The filing today was only intended for the marriage to be dissolved, and before everything else can be dissolved, things have to be done by both parties, including financial disclosure and child support.

"The dissolution of the marriage will help everyone move forward and work together - as co-parents, something they're committed to. It's up to the court to come up with a solution good for the kids."

The new court documents come after it was recently reported Angelina and Brad, 53, are "not even close" to settling their divorce.

A source said: "Brad and Angelina are not even close to settling their divorce. They are so hung up on dealing with the custody issues that they haven't even exchanged any financial documents yet, which is routine in divorces and one of the first steps people take in the filing process.

"There will be no settlement or resolution anytime soon. They are kind of at an impasse at this point because the focus has been on custody; nothing else has been hashed out yet."

Both actors are said to be keen to "work out the details of the divorce," but they have been "unable to reach an agreement that they are both happy about".

