Pink admitted to Sydney hospital with gastric virus weeks out from New Zealand tour

1 NEWS | Associated Press
Pop superstar Pink was admitted to a Sydney hospital on Monday with a virus, forcing her to postpone a second show, her promoter said.

The singer's "Beautiful Trauma" world tour's first concert in Sydney was scheduled for last Friday, but she cancelled that show on doctor's orders.

She battled through a Saturday night show.

Promoter Live Nation tweeted that Pink was admitted to a hospital on Sunday suffering from dehydration and was discharged.

But she was readmitted and diagnosed with a gastric virus hours before her Monday concert.

"Pink will remain in hospital overnight, continuing her treatment and recovery," the tweet said.

Both the Friday and Monday night shows are expected to be rescheduled.

Pink's Australian tour is scheduled from July 4 to August 26.

Pink last toured Australia in 2013 when she performed 46 shows as part of her "Truth About Love" world tour.

Pink is due to perform in New Zealand in September.

She's due to kick of her New Zealand shows at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday September 1.

This will be followed by performances at Auckland's Spark Arena on September 4, 5, 7, 8, 10 and 11.

Pink Source: Bang Showbiz
