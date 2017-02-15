'Pinch me!' Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling gush over NZ with scenic pics

Source:
A film crew made up of some very famous faces is not holding back in gushing about their time on set in New Zealand.
This morning, Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon posted a picture on Instagram of a sunrise near Queenstown captioned simply, 'Pinch Me'.
She is on location with Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling filming the Disney film A Wrinkle in Time, which also features Hangover star Zach Galifianakis.
The stars have been indulging their followers on social media with scenic shots of NZ, with Kaling this morning jumping in the air on top of Mt Creighton.
"New Zealand is the bist," the actress wrote, (a dig at the Kiwi accent perhaps?)
American director Ava DuVernay yesterday posted an image to Twitter of Oprah and Witherspoon hanging out with members of the local iwi.
Hollywood stars, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Ava DuVernay with tangata whenua in Queenstown.
She wrote, "welcomed with a powhiri, blessed with a karakia, united with a haka... grateful for the Maori people, tangata whenua".
Witherspoon, Winfrey and Kaling flew into Queenstown on Sunday night on Oprah's private jet.
