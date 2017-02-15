 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


'Pinch me!' Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling gush over NZ with scenic pics

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A film crew made up of some very famous faces is not holding back in gushing about their time on set in New Zealand.

Reese Witherspoon posted this sunrise of the South Island

Reese Witherspoon posted this sunrise of the South Island

Source: Instagram: Reese Witherspoon

This morning, Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon posted a picture on Instagram of a sunrise near Queenstown captioned simply, 'Pinch Me'.

She is on location with Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling filming the Disney film A Wrinkle in Time, which also features Hangover star Zach Galifianakis.

Mindy Kaling in NZ

Mindy Kaling in NZ

Source: Twitter: Mindy Kaling

The stars have been indulging their followers on social media with scenic shots of NZ, with Kaling this morning jumping in the air on top of Mt Creighton.

"New Zealand is the bist," the actress wrote, (a dig at the Kiwi accent perhaps?)

American director Ava DuVernay yesterday posted an image to Twitter of Oprah and Witherspoon hanging out with members of the local iwi.

Hollywood stars, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Ava DuVernay with tangata whenua in Queenstown.

Hollywood stars, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Ava DuVernay with tangata whenua in Queenstown.

Source: Twitter/Ava DuVernay

She wrote, "welcomed with a powhiri, blessed with a karakia, united with a haka... grateful for the Maori people, tangata whenua".

The trio are here ahead of filming for A Wrinkle in Time, which also features Zach Galifianakis.

Source: 1 NEWS

Witherspoon, Winfrey and Kaling flew into Queenstown on Sunday night on Oprah's private jet.


loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:20
1
Glory was found in a Hamilton car yard where she spent a cold night alone.

Video: Glory's dad didn't know five-year-old daughter was in car when he left her overnight at Hamilton car yard

00:57
2

Watch this epic surprise: Little Ed Sheeran fan belts out tune unaware singer lurking behind him on Ellen

3
Steve Askin.

War hero chopper pilot remembered as 'jovial, hard case' personality by industry colleague

00:11
4
The male cyclist was unable to stop in time – but who was at fault?

Video: Cyclist knocked off bike after Jeep cuts across him - but who's at fault?

5
Reese Witherspoon posted this sunrise of the South Island

'Pinch me!' Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling gush over NZ with scenic pics

01:20
Glory was found in a Hamilton car yard where she spent a cold night alone.

Video: Glory's dad didn't know five-year-old daughter was in car when he left her overnight at Hamilton car yard

Glory spent a cold night alone in the car yard.

00:57

Watch this epic surprise: Little Ed Sheeran fan belts out tune unaware singer lurking behind him on Ellen

Kai, 8, serenaded Ellen with Thinking Out Loud without noticing Sheeran plonked next to him.

Martin Guptill is bowled

Guptill's gone again! Black Caps opener felled by another hamstring injury, set to miss T20, first two ODIs against Proteas

The strain is unrelated to the one that caused him to miss the final ODI against Australia last month.

00:56
The Seven Sharp host rips into one of the day's big talking points - a petition calling for foreign drivers to take a driving test.

Mike Hosking: You can't just go round testing millions of foreign drivers

The Seven Sharp host rips into one of the day's big talking points - a petition calling for foreign drivers to take a driving test.

00:54
Two Kiwi authors' crowdfunding campaign has started to get global attention.

Children's story book featuring gay love story on sale today, encourages message of acceptance

Promised Land, by two Wellington writers, is a fairy tale about a prince and a farm boy who become friends, then fall in love.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ