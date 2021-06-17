Piha Beach features as Lorde teases more music for new album

Lorde's single released less than a week ago has already got millions of streams and now the singer's teasing more music from her upcoming third studio album.

A video uploaded to Lorde's website with the caption "every perfect summer's gotta take its flight", shows the letters "SP" cut into grass and then drawn into sand on Auckland's Piha Beach.

SP stands for Solar Power; the name of the album and its title track.

The video tease is in normal cryptic fashion for Lorde who sent Aucklanders on a hunt across the city when releasing music from her last album.