Piers Morgan to launch new TV show

Controversial broadcaster Piers Morgan has signed a deal with News Corp and Fox News.

Piers Morgan. Source: Getty

The British journalist and television presenter who dramatically walked away from his role as co-host of Good Morning Britain announced he will host a new nightly TV show and write columns for The Sun and the New York Post.

"I’m thrilled to be returning to News Corp, which is where I began my media career more than 30 years ago," Morgan said in a statement.

"Rupert Murdoch has been a constant and fearless champion of free speech and we are going to be building something new and very exciting together."

He added, "I’m going home, and we’re going to have some fun".

Rupert Murdoch, News Corp executive chairman, described Morgan as the broadcast every channel wants but is too afraid to hire.

"Piers is a brilliant presenter, a talented journalist and says what people are thinking and feeling.

"We look forward to expanding his audience in the UK, at FOX Nation, Sky News Australia, The Sun and the New York Post."