TODAY |

Piers Morgan to launch new TV show

Daniel Faitaua, 1 NEWS Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Controversial broadcaster Piers Morgan has signed a deal with News Corp and Fox News.

Piers Morgan. Source: Getty

The British journalist and television presenter who dramatically walked away from his role as co-host of Good Morning Britain announced he will host a new nightly TV show and write columns for The Sun and the New York Post.

"I’m thrilled to be returning to News Corp, which is where I began my media career more than 30 years ago," Morgan said in a statement.

"Rupert Murdoch has been a constant and fearless champion of free speech and we are going to be building something new and very exciting together."

He added, "I’m going home, and we’re going to have some fun".

Rupert Murdoch, News Corp executive chairman, described Morgan as the broadcast every channel wants but is too afraid to hire.

"Piers is a brilliant presenter, a talented journalist and says what people are thinking and feeling.

"We look forward to expanding his audience in the UK, at FOX Nation, Sky News Australia, The Sun and the New York Post."

Morgan’s show will be produced in London and expected to launch next year, airing weeknights in the UK, Australia and in the US.

Entertainment
Media
Daniel Faitaua
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Homicide investigation underway after three found dead in Timaru
2
Small number of locations of interest expected from Covid-positive truckie
3
Excluding non-Māori from te reo will kill it, ex-reo commissioner says in support of Lorde
4
Auckland pair didn't breach rules with Wānaka charter flight
5
Auckland man fined after twice trying to drive to Raglan
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Boris Johnson vows to keep going into winter without lockdowns
02:18

Ngāti Rānana back on the London scene after lockdown

Inside Met Gala, where there's always someone more famous

Big Lebowski star Jeff Bridges gives cancer update