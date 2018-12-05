TODAY |

Piers Morgan invites Duchess of Sussex on his show to explain why she 'ghosted' him

Bang Showbiz
Piers Morgan wants Duchess Meghan to appear as a guest on his TV show Good Morning Britain so she can explain to him why she ghosted him after meeting her future husband Prince Harry.

The broadcaster became friends with Meghan, 37, after he told her he that he was a fan of the US TV series Suits, which she starred in until she became engaged and then subsequently married to Prince Harry, and they even met in person at a pub in London after chatting on social media.

Piers is still unhappy that Meghan cut off contact with him and he wants her to come on to his breakfast current affairs show GMB to tell her side of the story to him and his co-host Susanna Reid.

In an interview in the new issue of Heat magazine, he said: "Meghan can come on (GMB) if she can explain to me why, after a year-and-a-half of being my buddy and tweeting people to say she was my buddy, she then ghosted me."

When asked if they were actually friends, he said: "I actually quite liked her and she was good fun, but she didn't just ghost me herself, she then told the other guy in 'Suits' who I also got on with (Patrick J. Adams) to ghost me, too.

"I thought it was all a bit pathetic, really. It was a bit of a warning sign because she does it to everyone.

"She had none of her family at the wedding and now she's ghosted her dad. She ghosts everyone who is no longer of use to her and it's not a nice trait.

"I should probably let it go, but I have to look at her face every day and think, 'Why did you ghost me?' It's rude. I don't like rude people. I wouldn't do that."

Piers, 54, previously recalled how he and Meghan - who was known as Meghan Markle before becoming part of the British royal family - became pals during an interview on 'Loose Women' last year.

He recalled: "After I followed her on Twitter, she DM'ed me and said, 'I'm a massive fan of yours, this is great, do you want to see future episodes?' She then started sending me future episodes.

"I then linked in with one of the other guys from the show, who came on 'Good Morning Britain', and for about a year-and-a-half we were exchanging emails and messages.

"Then Meghan came to Wimbledon to watch her friend Serena Williams play and she messages me and says, 'Do you fancy a drink?' I say, 'Come to my local pub' and there we are for 90 minutes just me and Meghan, we were great buddies.

"Next thing I know, silence, off the radar. You know what happened?"

The British TV presenter says he used to be friends with the former Hollywood actress until she "social climbed her way out of my orbit".
