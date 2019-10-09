Piers Morgan criticised after imitating teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg

British broadcaster Piers Morgan has been criticised after imitating teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg.



During a segment on climate change protest group Extinction Rebellion for ITV's Good Morning Britain, Morgan mocked the Swedish 16-year-old, whose passionate UN speech made headlines last month.



In an exaggerated Swedish accent, Morgan asks, "How dare you?"



"How dare you? You've stolen my morning! You've stolen my airtime! I have no life!"

One Twitter user said, "No one should be bullied and mocked ever. Greta is voicing her beliefs based on science, and she has a right to do so."