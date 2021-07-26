Piers Morgan cleared over criticism of Meghan Markle

Controversial broadcaster Piers Morgan has been cleared over his Meghan Markle comments he made on a morning show.

Piers Morgan. Source: Getty

"I’m delighted OFOCM has endorsed my right to disbelieve the Duke & Duchess of Sussex’s incendiary claims to Oprah Winfrey, many of which have proven to be untrue," a delighted Morgan tweeted.

"This is a resounding victory of free speech and a resounding defeat for Princess Pinocchios."

"Do I get my job back?"

In March, the UK’s media regulator Ofcom launched an investigation after fielding almost 60,000 complaints when the presenter refused to believe claims from the Duchess of Sussex’s tell all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Morgan stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain after a co-presenter criticised the way he continued to trash the Duchess of Sussex.

He was then forced to quit the show and left broadcaster ITV after he refused to apologise for his "honestly held opinions".

The show became the most complained about moment in the watchdog’s history and it emerged that Meghan had made a formal complaint.

In summary of their "finely balanced" decision, the regulator said Morgan’s comments were "potentially harmful and offensive" but ruled his comments were not in breach of the broadcasting code.

"While we acknowledged that Mr Morgan’s questions about the nature of racism had the potential to be highly offensive to some viewers, the conversations about race and racism in this programme provided open debate on the issues raised by the interview.

"We also considered that the programme allowed for an important discussion to be had on the nature and impact of racism.

"ITV had clearly anticipated that racial issues would be discussed at length as part of the coverage of the interview and had taken steps to ensure context could be provided during the discussions."