Pierce Brosnan thinks a female Bond would be 'exhilarating'

Bang Showbiz
Pierce Brosnan thinks it would be "exhilarating" to have a female Bond.

The World Is Not Enough star - who played James Bond between 1994 and 2005 - would love to see a woman take on the role and quipped that the guys should "get out of the way".

Asked about the prospect of a female Bond, he said: "Yes! I think we've watched the guys do it for the last 40 years, get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there. I think it would be exhilarating, it would be exciting.

"I don't think that's going to happen with the Broccolis (the owners of the movie franchise). I don't think that is going to happen under their watch."

And the 66-year-old actor thinks the Bond movies will have to change with the times following the #MeToo movement, which is a movement against sexual harassment and sexual assault.

He added: "Without question, yes ... The #MeToo movement has been relevant and significant and well needed in our society, so they'll have to address that."

Pierce Brosnan. Source: Bang Showbiz
