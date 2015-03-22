 

Pharrell Williams and wife welcome triplets to join eight-year-old son

Pharrell Williams and his wife, Helen Lasichanh, have welcomed triplets.

Williams' publicist says that "the family is happy and healthy." 

FILE - In this March 8, 2016, file photo, from left, Helen Lasichanh, her husband, Pharrell Williams, and French actress Isabelle Huppert attend the Chanel's Fall-winter 2016-2017 ready to wear collection presented in Paris. Williams' publicist said on Jan. 31, 2017, that he and Lasichanh have welcomed triplets. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

Helen Lasichanh, her husband, Pharrell Williams, and French actress Isabelle Huppert attend the Chanel's Fall-winter 2016-2017 ready to wear collection presented in Paris in March, 2016.

She didn't say where or when the babies were born or their genders.

The babies join eight-year-old big brother Rocket.

The 43-year-old Williams married Lasichanh, a model, in 2013.

It's shaping up to be a busy year for Williams. 

He served as a producer on Hidden Figures, which has been nominated for Best Picture at next month's Academy Awards.

The Happy singer has delivered a special message for children at a UN assembly on climate change.

