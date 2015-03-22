Pharrell Williams and wife welcome triplets to join eight-year-old son

Pharrell Williams and his wife, Helen Lasichanh, have welcomed triplets.

Williams' publicist says that "the family is happy and healthy."

Helen Lasichanh, her husband, Pharrell Williams, and French actress Isabelle Huppert attend the Chanel's Fall-winter 2016-2017 ready to wear collection presented in Paris in March, 2016. Source: Associated Press

She didn't say where or when the babies were born or their genders.

The babies join eight-year-old big brother Rocket.

The 43-year-old Williams married Lasichanh, a model, in 2013.

It's shaping up to be a busy year for Williams.